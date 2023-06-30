List of Closures for Independence Day in Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many city governments across the Chattahoochee Valley announcing their closures in honor of Independence Day.
Columbus:
- For the City of Columbus, if your trash or recycling is normally picked up on Tuesday, it will be collected on Wednesday July 5th.
- The Citizens Service Center and Civic Center will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
- Lake Oliver Marina will remain open on July 3rd and 4th and the Aquatic Center will be open the 4th from 6 am until 3 pm.
Auburn:
- As for the City of Auburn, trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday’s routes. Monday’s route will run as usual.
- All Parks and Rec facilities will be closed with the exception of Samford Pool and the Yarbrough Tennis Center.
- All downtown parking will be free with the exception of the Wright Street Parking Deck.
LaGrange:
- The City of LaGrange city offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day.
- Garbage pickup will be normal on Monday, July 3rd. All garbage pickup days will be pushed back by one day. For example, if your regular pickup day is Tuesday, it will be Wednesday this holiday week.
- The Troup County government center will not be open on July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
Opelika:
- During the week of July 4, Opelika Environmental Services will not run routes on Tuesday. If your garbage, trash or recycling is usually picked up on Tuesday, it will be picked up on Wednesday.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.