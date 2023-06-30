Officials battle electrical and gas fire caused by fallen tree in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus fire officials are battling a blaze on Rice Street in Columbus.

According to News Leader 9 crews at the scene, the fire initially began from a tree being struck by lightning and falling on a power line.

As a result of the tree falling, a gas line was broken, fueling the electrical fire.

Crews with our station also say Columbus Fire is working to help multiple people stuck inside a nearby home.

Officials will continue to extinguish the fire and disconnect the power lines.

Stay with us as we continue to keep you updated on this incident.

