Officials battle electrical and gas fire caused by fallen tree in south Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus fire officials are battling a blaze on Rice Street in Columbus.

According to News Leader 9 crews at the scene, the fire initially began from a tree being struck by lightning and falling on a power line.

As a result of the tree falling, a gas line was broken, fueling the electrical fire.

Crews with our station also say Columbus Fire is working to help multiple people stuck inside a nearby home.

Officials will continue to extinguish the fire and disconnect the power lines.

Stay with us as we continue to keep you updated on this incident.

