Travel and safety tips for the upcoming Independence holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fourth of July is days away which means people are getting ready to hit the road to celebrate with family and friends.

Although holiday traffic is something most people don’t look forward to, we talked to a few drivers who said it’s time to enjoy the holiday.

“Well I’m always concerned about the traffic, but hopefully we’ll just take it easy and get there just fine,” a traveler for the holiday, Becky Buck, said.

“We all kind of just graduated high school, and we wanted to take a little bit of a senior trip. So, we all decided to go to Florida, and we found a good little home. We got a Airbnb for us,” said Caleb Vaver another traveler.

While others are choosing to stay inside because of the heat and too many cars on the road.

“It is so very hot, and gas is so expensive. I’m filling up now. I just decided we are not going to go out of town this time.” Annette Williams said.

“I’m not traveling because I am up and age, and I don’t feel like driving,” another driver said.

If you do decide to hit the road for the holiday, the Georgia Department of Transportation, G-DOT, urges you to stay safe on the road.

The peak times where travel will be most congested in Georgia will be Friday between noon and 8 p.m.

This will be one of the busiest Fourth of July travel weekend in years due to lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“We always want to make sure you guys are driving alert and arriving alive. So, we suggest that you give yourselves plenty of time, especially during the holidays to get to your destination and always wear your seatbelt and don’t speed on our road ways, and most importantly don’t text and drive,” G-DOT representative, Gina Snider said.

According to G-DOT, if you run into a travel issue there is help available.

“We have our 501 Georgia system where you can dial 511 if you are on one of our interstates,” Snider said. “It’s going to be champs out here that can help you if you have possibly a flat tire or you kind of run out of gas or somethings wrong with your vehicle. They can be that first line of defense.”

G-dot officials also urged drivers to stay inside their vehicles until help arrives if they have to make an emergency stop.

In Alabama, law enforcement officials are urging drivers to “Let Safety Ring.” It’s a campaign geared to this upcoming weekend, reminding drivers more officers will be on the road to ensure safety. They also want you to slow down and arrive alive.

