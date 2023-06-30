Valley Rescue Mission to open doors Saturday due to extreme heat advisory

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley Rescue Mission (VRM) is offering a safe haven for the public in response to the Heat Advisory recently issued by the National Weather Service, providing relief from the overbearing heat.

On Saturday, individuals searching for a cool space to escape the heat can visit VRM’s spacious dining area with air conditioning. The area will be open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. and available to all community members.

“Our calling is to serve our community in times of need, and this extreme weather is a time of crisis for many,” said Mike Gaymon, the president and CEO of Valley Rescue Mission. “We hope that by opening our doors, we can provide a cool refuge and prevent heat-related illnesses among our neighbors.”

Guests will gather in a comfortable seating area and find comfort in sack lunches, light snacks and refreshing beverages.

The mission is to provide a safe haven for everyone in the community to escape the dangerous heat and stay secure during this weather advisory.

VRM is located at 2903 2nd Avenue. For more information about the services, call 706-322-8267 or click here.

