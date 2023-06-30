Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Valley Rescue Mission to open doors Saturday due to extreme heat advisory

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley Rescue Mission (VRM) is offering a safe haven for the public in response to the Heat Advisory recently issued by the National Weather Service, providing relief from the overbearing heat.

On Saturday, individuals searching for a cool space to escape the heat can visit VRM’s spacious dining area with air conditioning. The area will be open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. and available to all community members.

“Our calling is to serve our community in times of need, and this extreme weather is a time of crisis for many,” said Mike Gaymon, the president and CEO of Valley Rescue Mission. “We hope that by opening our doors, we can provide a cool refuge and prevent heat-related illnesses among our neighbors.”

Guests will gather in a comfortable seating area and find comfort in sack lunches, light snacks and refreshing beverages.

The mission is to provide a safe haven for everyone in the community to escape the dangerous heat and stay secure during this weather advisory.

VRM is located at 2903 2nd Avenue. For more information about the services, call 706-322-8267 or click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Vehicle overturned on Whittlesey Blvd
Vehicle overturned in car accident on Whittlesey Blvd
VA Officials hope to spread awareness of veteran benefits of PACT Act
What the PACT Act means for veterans’ benefits
Columbus woman faces 20 years after guilty plea to possession of child porn
Columbus woman faces 20 years after guilty plea to possession of child porn
Hunter Walls
23-year-old convicted for mother’s death sentenced in Opelika

Latest News

Columbus 12-year-old mows lawn for school money
Columbus pre-teen mows lawn for school money
LIST: 4th of July fireworks in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: 4th of July fireworks in the Chattahoochee Valley
Travel and safety tips for the upcoming Independence holiday
Travel and safety tips for the upcoming Independence holiday
City of Eufaula prepares to host annual firework display and Independence Day celebration
City of Eufaula prepares to host annual firework display and Independence Day celebration