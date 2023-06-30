Business Break
Very hot and steamy through the weekend; Chance of storms returns

Tyler’s forecast
The heat is on, not to mention the humidity! Stay cool this weekend and expect a chance of storms at times.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are in the midst of our first real heat wave of the season and Mother Nature is throwing in some extra humidity into the mix as well. Stay cool and watch for some storms at times over the coming days.

Beat the heat by keeping these tips in mind.
Beat the heat by keeping these tips in mind.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Hazy sun mixed with some clouds on this Friday. The humidity continues to rise. Very hot and humid with highs mostly between 95 and 98 degrees although one of the normally hotter spots may hit 100 degrees. The heat index (what it feels like) will be around 100 to 105 degrees for everyone when you account for the humidity. There is a chance of some late afternoon and evening storms coming down from the north and northeast, especially in our Georgia counties.

Some late afternoon and evening storms Friday could make it in from the north and northeast,...
Some late afternoon and evening storms Friday could make it in from the north and northeast, especially in our Georgia counties.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Hot and sticky Saturday with highs in the 95-100 degree range along with a heat index (what it feels like) peaking around 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon. Another batch or two of storms is possible that will keep some a little “cooler” or not quite as uncomfortable.

Look at what the peak feels like temperatures are forecast to be over the weekend.
Look at what the peak feels like temperatures are forecast to be over the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A few extra storms are possible Sunday, but before then it looks hot and muggy again. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index (what it feels like) around 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 90s this weekend with feels like temperatures well into the triple...
Highs will be in the upper 90s this weekend with feels like temperatures well into the triple digits along with a chance of storms.(Source: WTVM Weather)

While the rain coverage continues to inch up as we head into next week, especially mid to late week, storms look to be of the hit-or-miss variety and mainly during the afternoon/early evening for the 4th of July as of now. It won’t be a washout, but stay tuned as the details start to come more into focus in a couple days. As we see the rain chances go up, we’ll cut back on a little bit of the heat.

Next week looks more unsettled but of the summery sort with highs eventually dropping closer to...
Next week looks more unsettled but of the summery sort with highs eventually dropping closer to 90 degrees.(Source: WTVM Weather)

