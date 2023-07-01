2023 Fourth of July celebrations happening in central, south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here and celebrations are happening in and around our area.

Saturday, July 1

Wetumpka: The city of Wetumpka will have its Independence Day fireworks show on Saturday at Gold Star Park. The festivities will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Luverne: Luverne Parks & Recreation will have a fireworks show on Saturday beginning around 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Selma: Selma will have its annual Stars and Stripes Fourth of July Celebration at the historic Riverfront Park and Amphitheater. The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. The event will feature free live music, food, and more. The fireworks show will start at dusk.

Monday, July 3

Montgomery: The Montgomery Biscuits will be playing their Independence Day Celebration game at Riverwalk Stadium on Monday against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Game time is set for 6:05 p.m. There will be a fireworks show following the game.

Tuesday, July 4

Montgomery: The city of Montgomery’s Independence Day Celebration will take place at Riverfront Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature live music from Yung Vokalz and The Park Band and a huge fireworks finale. The event will be co-hosted by WSFA 12 News reporter Monae Stevens.

Prattville: The city of Prattville will honor local Gold Star families as grand marshals of their annual Independence Day Parade. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the Autauga County Courthouse and end at Pratt Park.

The day will continue at the park with more fun, music, food, and a fireworks show at the Home Place clock tower at dark.

Troy: Troy will have its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Auburn: Auburn Parks and Recreation will host its annual Independence Day Celebration in the field behind Duck Samford Stadium. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

There will be live music from the band Rock Mob, a DJ, free inflatables, food for purchase, an appearance from Aubie, and more. There will also be free Fourth of July giveaways at the gate.

Lake Martin: Lake Martin will have a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show at the Lake Martin Amphitheater. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for $10.

Andalusia: The city of Andalusia will host its Fourth of July celebration at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Live music begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free and the event will feature fireworks at dusk and other activities for families. Kona Ice and SmashMouth will be on site.

Greenville: The city’s free Fourth of July Fireworks show will be at Tiger Stadium at 8:30 p.m. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and will close at 9:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to sit in the stands or bring a blanket to sit on the field.

