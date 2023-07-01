Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn Parks and Rec hosts City Market

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Every Saturday morning, from May to August, Auburn Parks and Recreation is giving the community a farmers market experience, as they host their city market for the community.

Held at the Town Creek Park, the market opens at 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Throughout the day, vendors promote their business or sell items such as fresh produce and art.

There are also inflatables for the kids and live music.

Heather Harper is a regular attendee of the event, but Saturday was her second time as a vendor for iStroll, a local mom’s group.

While other attendees experienced the market for the first time.

“We have our vegetables. We have our meats. We have everything. So, we love it. That’s why we wanted to come and offer our services as well.” says Harper.

Nylah Bluiett is a senior student at Auburn University, and is a first time visitor of the City Market.

“I really don’t see this many local people who live in Auburn because I am usually on campus. So, it’s been really fun to just kind of see everyone and also the live music is really beautiful.” says Bluiett.

The last day to attend the event is August 26.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Walls
23-year-old convicted for mother’s death sentenced in Opelika
Police presence on Walker Street in Columbus
Police presence on Walker Street in Columbus
VA Officials hope to spread awareness of veteran benefits of PACT Act
What the PACT Act means for veterans’ benefits
Rice Street fire
Officials battle electrical and gas fire caused by fallen tree in south Columbus
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

Latest News

New public safety building opens in Phenix City
New public safety building opens in Phenix City
Enrichment Services Program hosts ‘Be the Light’ community expo
Enrichment Services Program hosts ‘Be the Light’ community expo
Rice Street fire
Officials battle electrical and gas fire caused by fallen tree in south Columbus
Fireworks Graphic
List of Closures for Independence Day in Chattahoochee Valley