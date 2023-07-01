Auburn Parks and Rec hosts City Market

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Every Saturday morning, from May to August, Auburn Parks and Recreation is giving the community a farmers market experience, as they host their city market for the community.

Held at the Town Creek Park, the market opens at 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Throughout the day, vendors promote their business or sell items such as fresh produce and art.

There are also inflatables for the kids and live music.

Heather Harper is a regular attendee of the event, but Saturday was her second time as a vendor for iStroll, a local mom’s group.

While other attendees experienced the market for the first time.

“We have our vegetables. We have our meats. We have everything. So, we love it. That’s why we wanted to come and offer our services as well.” says Harper.

Nylah Bluiett is a senior student at Auburn University, and is a first time visitor of the City Market.

“I really don’t see this many local people who live in Auburn because I am usually on campus. So, it’s been really fun to just kind of see everyone and also the live music is really beautiful.” says Bluiett.

The last day to attend the event is August 26.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.