Keeping your pets safe in extreme heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During these hot summer months it’s time to start re-thinking when and where you take your four-legged friends out for a stroll.

Dog experts said changing when your dog walks is good place to start.

‘’So if its hotter to us it’s even hotter for our pets, our dogs our cats,’' WTVM Meteorologist Tyler Alexander said.

Georgia residents seeing those hot temps this week, and our pets feeling the heat just like we do.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), human-caused climate change is driving up average temperatures throughout the year.

“While summer heat can be hot enough when it’s 95 degrees to us, on the concrete it’s 140 degrees. But then even hotter on a black top surface like asphalt it can be 150 or 160 degrees, and so I think a lot of you are probably like oh that’s really hot, and so imagine what that’s like for dogs and animals too’'

Columbus resident Milissa Ziegler said with these hot temps she has had to adjust when her dogs go for a walk.

“I try not to take him out as much during the day. I live over the Lofts at Riverwalk. So, we have a lot of walking areas, but definitely staying in the grass because this will get really hot.’'

Another resident Megan Geier, said she brings her dogs to cool off at Fetch Dog Park.

“We come here. They stay in the shade. Bowser the black one tends to get really wet. So, that keeps him pretty pretty cool,” she said.

With the concrete surfaces being even hotter for our four-legged friends. Executive Director of Paws Humane Society Courtney Pierce shared a few tips for dog owners.

“Well walking you wanna make sure that you stay off of of the pavement, try to walk in the grass. The pavement gets extremely hot. It’s way hotter than it is outside and that can burn the pads on the dogs paws,” she said.

Pierce says dog owners who have an outside dog should also be aware of how dangerous it may be to leave them outside in these scorching temperatures.

‘’Definitely bring them inside if at all possible. They are subject to heat exhaustion, heat stroke. If that’s just absolutely not an option for you, you know making sure that they have fresh water at all times, shade. If you can get a fan out there, somehow get some temperature control where your animal lives. A lot of people think that a doghouse is sufficient. That doghouse actually becomes hotter than it is outside,” she said.

During the super hot days, the Fetch Park is closed from12-5, but it does reopen with lots of sprinklers for dogs to run through and keep cool.

