Midland Community Farmer’s Market hits milestone

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - Fans of the Midland Community Farmer’s Market came for the food, produce, and handmade crafts earlier today.

The market is operated by the Men’s Club of the nearby Midland United Methodist Church.

Today marked a new milestone as the club has now raised more than one-hundred-thousand dollars for local charities through vendor fees since 2014.

We caught up with the market’s manager Larry Cline, and today’s beneficiary.

“Everything’s here. You got all these items that our vendors bring that our homemade. So we have all kinds of crafts. We have produce, wonderful pickles, jams, jellies, breads. Were getting to be a very good food source around here,” says Cline.

Midland resident John Burnett or better known as the “Jambalaya Guy” talked with News Leader 9 about his experience with the market over the years.

“We’ve been coming out here for six or seven years on Saturdays. Started out with my church, Hilton Terrace Baptist Church. We would have a special thing that we would do out here with the ladies and they’d make quilts and stuff. And I just started making jambalaya and people really love it, and so we continued to make it. Then my son and daughter got old enough, and then they started helping. We’ve been here all this time,” says Burnett.

Owner of the “The Crochet Farm” Deena Johnston talked to us about how the donated money goes to support the local community.

“I have been with the market since the first season, so this is my 10th season and it’s just a wonderful market, a wonderful community of people. The most special thing about this market is the fact that our vendor fees go to support the local charities, the local ministries, and they get to help. We get to help so many people through that,” says Johnston.

Cline says he wanted this market that he started in 2014 to have a mission.

“And we started the Midland Community Farmers Market in 2014. We wanted it to be of the market with a mission. And so our men’s club committed to taking all the money that we raised and putting it back into the community. The vendors don’t spend a whole lot to reserve spaces for each week, but week after week after week it really adds up. And so this week we were able to give $2,000 to House of Heroes, which put us over $100,000, and our ten seasons were very proud of that,” says Cline.

House of Heroes’ Susan Wood says all donations are very critical to the mission of House of Heroes. Without funding or without volunteers, our mission would never exist.

The Pastor of Midland United Methodist Church Stephen Brinkman shared his thoughts about what the market means to him and its history to the community.

“Seeing a place I grew up, there was just that small little place outside of town to now be where so many people come together week after week is is really incredible. And I think, you know, just a great thing for me personally to see within my lifetime, but also a great host for what still is to come from the things that can happen here in our community. Because we just think when people come together, life is better. And so that’s what we try to do,” says Brinkman.

Cline says community is the most important part of our name, and we try to exemplify that every day.

Overall, the market has supported nearly a dozen charities over the past nine years.

The Midland Community Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon from May through October.

