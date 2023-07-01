Business Break
New public safety building opens in Phenix City

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City announced the opening of the new public safety building with an official ribbon cutting on June 30.

“We have grown, we continue to grow, and this is an indication of our growth, and we’re very excited to have it here,” said Mayor of Phenix City, Eddie Lowe

The initial plan for renovations started in 2019. City Manager for Phenix City, Wallace Hunter, said several factors contributed to the delay.

“Y’all got to remember we ran through the COVID situation. Next thing we know, we had the backlash from people not being able to get parts, materials in. So, it’s been a rough four years,” he said.

Among the changes to the building, additional space for the city council chamber, and the municipal court is much bigger and now located downstairs.

The building also houses administrative staff offices for both Phenix City Police and fire departments.

The total cost of the renovations, 5.1 million dollars, paid in full.

“We over exceeded enough in funds bringing in tax wise to pay for the building,” Hunter said.

“For us to have five million dollars to pay cash for this, really should tell people how strong and how awesome this city is doing.” Mayor Lowe said.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, an emotional dedication took place in honor of Assistant Chief of Phenix City Police, Gail Green, who passed away in 2020. The city hall portion of the building is named in her honor.

“Gail, her relationship throughout the city cannot be replaced. It was tremendous,” Hunter said. “It’s an emotional thing to talk about at times, but I really have to because she died in the line of duty.”

Green was an intricate part of the planning process for the new renovations, and she will be one of the first faces to be seen when visitors come in.

The city council meeting will be held at the new council chamber July 3 at 10 a.m.

