Today is Expected to be the Hottest Day of 2023 so Far

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today could be the hottest day of 2023 so far with our highs today expected to reach the upper 90s and a few spots likely to hits the 100s. On top of the already hot temperatures, the “feels like” temperatures are expected to range from 100-110 degrees today. This is why is very important to stay hydrated and limit your time in the sun to prevent any heat-related illness, and this goes for your pets too! There is a slim chance of seeing pop-up showers today, but tomorrow will feature a better coverage of rain for the Valley. In terms of the heat, Sunday looks very similar to today, but showers and storms will roll into the Valley during the evening which will help cool off the Valley in a few spots. The rain coverage sticks around 30-40% for the rest of the 9-day forecast, and yes this does mean the Fourth of July will feature some rain. However, temperatures are anticipated to return back to average going into next week!

