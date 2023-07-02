Columbus Police asks community for help in search of a critically missing person

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a critically missing person.

The Columbus Police Department and the family of Ronnie Jones are concerned for his safety.

According to officials, Jones was last seen at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023, at his residence located at the 3700 block of Hawaii Way.

They say Mr. Jones’s clothing description is unknown currently, and Mr. Jones has suicidal thoughts. He left his residence driving in his 2011 Buick Lucerne vehicle, gold colored, bearing Georgia Tag #RXT4302.

If you have any information about Mr. Ronnie Jones’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 and the Youth and Adult Services Unit at (706) 649-3449.

