Eufaula celebrates Independence Day at Lakepoint State Park

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Saturday in Barbour county, an early Independence Day celebration wrapped up with a big finale.

It’s part of their annual celebration for the City of Eufaula at Lakepoint State Park.

It’s a party in the USA for the city of Eufaula at the annual Independence Day celebration at Lakepoint State Park.

The event included dancing, snow cones, toys, and the good ole red, white and blue.

Teresa Metts and her husband Robert Metts, are on their fourth year coming to the event.

“I just enjoy coming out here listening to the music, trying to get a little loose,” says Teresa.

Army veteran Larry Pintzow says Independence Day means everything to him.

“I served in the military, so I believe in our country. I love our country and I love our independence,” says Pintzow.

Vendors set up camp along the curb in the marina parking lot, some here for the first time and some returning.

“To be able to be here at the celebration of Independence day is so big for us because my husband and I both come from a family of veterans, so it just means that much to us to be here and push out our product,” says owner of Bowden Specialties April Bowden.

Owner of Bella’s Dogs David Hinson shared his thoughts on being a vendor for the event.

“This is what we do for celebrating the Fourth of July, we enjoy serving people. We sell hotdogs, and people seem to enjoy them and we enjoy serving people,” says Hinson.

Even an alligator wanted to join the party.

Dothan Alabama resident Wesley Curry says the holiday brings us all together.

“It’s a part of everybody’s heritage and so we as people, we have got to celebrate Independence Day and bring everybody together,” says Curry.

The show stopper of the evening are the fireworks, and everyone agrees, they are great.

“Every year I swear it just get’s better and better, we love it,” says Bowden.

Despite weather concerns, there was a full house in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

