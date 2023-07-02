Fire crews respond to Tractor Supply fire in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City fire crews responded to a Tractor Supply fire in Phenix City.

According to our News Leader 9 crews, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Tractor Supply located on Hwy 280′s bypass had a fire in the back of the store near propane tanks.

The Phenix City Police Department evacuated the entire plaza including Dollar Tree, Cato, Subway and Hibbett Sports.

The Phenix City Fire Department is on the scene diffusing the flame. There are no reports of injury.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.