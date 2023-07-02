Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Fire crews respond to Tractor Supply fire in Phenix City

Tractor Supply fire
Tractor Supply fire(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City fire crews responded to a Tractor Supply fire in Phenix City.

According to our News Leader 9 crews, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Tractor Supply located on Hwy 280′s bypass had a fire in the back of the store near propane tanks.

The Phenix City Police Department evacuated the entire plaza including Dollar Tree, Cato, Subway and Hibbett Sports.

The Phenix City Fire Department is on the scene diffusing the flame. There are no reports of injury.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Walker Street in Columbus
Police presence on Walker Street in Columbus
Hunter Walls
23-year-old convicted for mother’s death sentenced in Opelika
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
CPD missing person Ronnie Jones
UPDATE: Columbus Police locate critically missing person in good health
Rice Street fire
Officials battle electrical and gas fire caused by fallen tree in south Columbus

Latest News

Tractor Supply fire
CPD missing person Ronnie Jones
UPDATE: Columbus Police locate critically missing person in good health
Heavy police presence on Edgewood Road
UPDATE: Columbus Police investigate reports of shots fired on Hilton Ave and Edgewood Rd
Eufaula celebrates Independence Day at Lakepoint State Park
Eufaula celebrates Independence Day at Lakepoint State Park