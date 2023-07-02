UPDATE: Columbus Police investigate reports of shots fired on Hilton Ave and Edgewood Rd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired on Hilton Ave and Edgewood Road.

There are reports circulating online about a shooting on Hilton Ave. The Columbus Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired on Hilton Ave. and Edgewood Rd. No injuries. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) July 2, 2023

There is a heavy police presence on Edgewood Road in Columbus.

According to News Leader 9 crews, Edgewood Rd is closed at the moment.

Officials have place down markers in the area along with some on Hilton Ave.

According to officials, no one is injured.

Heavy police presence on Edgewood Road in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

