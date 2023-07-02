Business Break
UPDATE: Columbus Police investigate reports of shots fired on Hilton Ave and Edgewood Rd

Heavy police presence on Edgewood Road
Heavy police presence on Edgewood Road
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired on Hilton Ave and Edgewood Road.

There is a heavy police presence on Edgewood Road in Columbus.

According to News Leader 9 crews, Edgewood Rd is closed at the moment.

Officials have place down markers in the area along with some on Hilton Ave.

According to officials, no one is injured.

Heavy police presence on Edgewood Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Edgewood Road in Columbus

