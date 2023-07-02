The Valley Could See Relief from the Heat in a Few Spots with Rain this Evening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The forecast for your Sunday looks very similar to yesterday’s, but today will feature a better coverage of showers and storms that will roll in during the evening which will help cool off the Valley in a few spots. The National Weather Service extended the heat advisory into today as “feels like” temperatures will reach the low to mid 100s this afternoon/evening. The overall rain coverage for next week has started to look much drier than earlier anticipated, with coverage ranging between 10-30% with the exception of Monday which still won’t be a washout by any means. The Fourth of July is going to have some rain at times but at the moment widespread showers/storms are not anticipated. Temperatures gradually return back to the average for early July (low 90s) with the heat dome finally making its way out of the Valley.

