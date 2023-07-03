Accident causing blocked traffic on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus

Business Break
Accident on Veterans Parkway causing blocked traffic in Columbus
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident on Veterans Parkway is causing backed-up traffic on Veteran Parkway going northbound.

According to Columbus Police Department, the wreck happened in the 3900 block of the road, and they are now investigating the impact.

Officials also say the accident does involve injuries but no exact details on how many people were hurt.

Drivers should use caution when driving in the area or take an alternative route.

Stay with us as we learn more about this crash.

