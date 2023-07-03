Accident causing blocked traffic on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident on Veterans Parkway is causing backed-up traffic on Veteran Parkway going northbound.

According to Columbus Police Department, the wreck happened in the 3900 block of the road, and they are now investigating the impact.

Officials also say the accident does involve injuries but no exact details on how many people were hurt.

CPD’s Motor Squad is investigating an accident with injuries in the 3900 block of Veterans Pkwy. Please use caution when traveling in the area or choose an alternate route #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) July 3, 2023

Drivers should use caution when driving in the area or take an alternative route.

Stay with us as we learn more about this crash.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.