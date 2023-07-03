Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 2-year-old Michigan girl

The Lansing Police Department is looking for Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of...
The Lansing Police Department is looking for Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Smith.(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Michigan who police say was kidnapped.

Police are looking for Rashad Maleek Trice, a Black man in his mid-to-late 20s. He is wanted in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith. They were last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Lansing, WILX reports.

Police call this “a very urgent situation.”

Wynter is described as a Black female with braided, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows.

Police say Trice and Wynter were last seen in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with a Michigan license plate. It is unknown what direction the vehicle was headed, but there may be ties to Detroit.

If you have any information on where Trice or Wynter could be, you are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Edgewood Road
Columbus Police investigate reports of shots fired on Hilton Ave and Edgewood Rd
Tractor Supply fire
Fire crews respond to Tractor Supply fire in Phenix City
CPD missing person Ronnie Jones
UPDATE: Columbus Police locate critically missing person in good health
Eufaula celebrates Independence Day at Lakepoint State Park
Eufaula celebrates Independence Day at Lakepoint State Park
Police presence on Walker Street in Columbus
Police presence on Walker Street in Columbus

Latest News

Police in Washington, D.C., are looking for the people who attacked three different businesses...
Suspect wanted after series of explosions at DC businesses
Multiple DC businesses damaged after suspect sets off explosives
VIDEO: Dozens run through the street after shots fired at Baltimore block party
Search for suspects ongoing after Baltimore mass shooting