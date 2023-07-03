East Alabama: Upcoming July 4th celebrations

Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Independence Day celebrations and firework shows are happening in East Alabama on the Fourth.

People who attend these events can expect various activities that will accommodate all ages, from adults to kids.

Auburn Parks and Recreation is set to host their annual Independence Day Celebration at 5 p.m. behind Duck Samford Stadium.

Ann Bergman public relations specialist for Auburn Parks and Rec encouraged everyone to dress up for the occasion.

“We want everybody to come out in their best Fourth of July outfits. We love that. Families really go all out with the red, white and blue,” she said.

At the gate, there will be free Fourth of July themed giveaways such as pompoms and beads. Throughout the event, there will be live music, food trucks, face painting, and more.

“The adults love the live band, Rock Mob. They are a great 80s, 90s cover band. Then after them, we have a nice, DJ. So, everybody likes to usually get up and dance before the fireworks,” Bergman said.

At 9 p.m. the fireworks display will begin.

“Of course, bring a blanket. Bring a lawn chair. People like to just to camp out for a while, get their best spot for the fireworks.”

Parking at baseball fields 1, 2 and 3 at Duck Samford Park will be closed for the firework display, but people can park in other available parking on Airport Road and East Glenn Avenue.

The organizers of the celebration are expecting hundreds of people, if not more to come out for the show.

“It draws a cross section of all of our community. It doesn’t matter what neighborhood you live in, what church you go to, where you work,” Mayor Ron Anders said. “It’s just a great day to be a part of our community.”

About 34 miles down the road in the Chattahoochee Valley, there will be another celebration at the Phenix City Amphitheater with gates opening at 4 p.m.

With evening performances from the Red Clay Strays along with Cigarette Girl. Wrapping up with the fireworks display around 9:50 p.m.

Mayor Eddie Lowe said that all who attend will enjoy what they’re seeing.

“It’s one thing that the citizens of our community have learned to expect, and we don’t want to disappoint them,” he said.

Even a concession stand will be open along with food trucks for the attendees.

“We just hoping that everybody walks away after everything is done, that they had a great time. That’s the goal of the city and that’s the goal of the parks and recreation department,” Lowe said.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.