Harris Co. School District announces news on free, reduced lunch for students

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County School District (HCSD) announced important news regarding free and reduced-price lunch meals for students.

According to the district, starting from July 1, families can access the “Harris County Household Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals” for the upcoming school year.

Officials say the process will be primarily available online for the first time.

“It is very important for all families who qualify for free and reduced meals for their school-aged children to complete the application form,” Shelia Baker, HCSD assistant superintendent of support services, emphasized. “Our goal is to ensure that no child goes hungry while at school. We also do not want any parent to accrue a balance for school meals that could be free or reduced price. To make the process easier for our families, the form will be available online starting July 1.”

The application will also be available in the following ways, starting on the 1st,

To print and complete, visit the HCSD website , and find the form under the “School Nutrition” tab.

To get a physical paper form, visit: HCSD School Nutrition Office (132 Barnes Mill Road, Hamilton). Harris County One Stop Shop Community Health Fair on Saturday, July 29. Sneak-A-Peek events at each school (HCCMS and Creekside on Aug. 3, elementary schools on August 4, and HCHS on Aug. 7). Students can request an application on the first day of school (Aug. 8).



Harris County School District free and reduced-price school meals (Source: Harris County School District)

The district strongly encourages parents to complete the online application or submit the paper form promptly.

The deadline for application submission is Tuesday, Sept. 19. Completed paper applications should be returned to the child’s homeroom teacher or school cafeteria manager.

Sept.19, 2023, is also the expiration date for forms that were approved for the 2022-2023 school year.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.