Hot, Muggy Weather Sticks Around - Along With Daily Risk of Rain/Storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The big Independence Day holiday is coming up, and our overall weather forecast won’t change very much for your Tuesday, or for Wednesday and Thursday for that matter. We will mention the daily chance of rain and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. The overall coverage will be around 30-40% in the afternoon and evening hours, but I would expect by the time they are shooting fireworks off on Tuesday, the overall rain coverage will be pretty low. Continue to expect hot and muggy weather with highs in the low 90s and ‘feels like’ temperatures at 100+ most afternoons. The chances for rain and storms will increase by Friday and Saturday with a higher coverage expected mainly in the afternoon and evening. Sunday could be the drier of the two weekend days, but it will still feature some rain and storms at times, with an even higher coverage on Monday. Highs may dip a bit into the upper 80s and lower 90s on the days with the higher rain chances. The weather should dry out and warm up a bit into next week. Be sure to keep track of rain and storms on our WTVM weather app with any outdoor plans you may have!

