Summertime Showers and Storms Return this Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Monday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After the very hot past few days, the Valley is settling back into the typical summertime pattern of highs in the low 90s with showers and storms developing in the afternoon/evening. Today starts off dry and calm, but showers and storms roll through during the afternoon/evening. No heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for today, but the spots that don’t see the rain coverage are expected to reach highs in the low 90s. The Fourth of July looks very similar to what we are expecting today. The various forecast models have the rain clearing the Valley around the later evening hours, so hopefully just in time for the fireworks celebrations. The rain will be a good thing believe it or not, for Independence Day. With the surrounding area wet with rain from earlier, it will help lower the chance of any stray fireworks starting fires. For the rest of the week, the rain coverage stays around 40-50% with the weekend trending drier. Temperatures this week return to average for early July which is the low 90s.

