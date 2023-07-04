Families preparing for at-home firework displays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Families across the country are getting ready to officially celebrate the nation’s Independence Day.

We talked with different families to see how much they are planning to spend on their at-home firework displays.

For some people, spending is not a problem while others said that they were on a budget.

Vince Sullivan brought the entire family out to shop for fireworks. He said they were a little more conservative this year on the spending than in prior years.

“The most we spent was about 12-hundred dollars, but we saved up for it though,” Sullivan said about the amount he spent on fireworks in the past.

Sullivan also said the bang was worth the bucks.

“We had a blast, literally,” he said.

Jennifer Whidden, store manager of the fireworks outlet in Russell County, said they pride themselves on giving customers the best selection for their fireworks displays.

“We have the little stuff. We have a lot of the buy 1 get 3 free that we’ve done for years. We have it for the budget and the big budget.

They had to hire extra staff to accommodate the Fourth of July crowds.

“We have stockers. We have plenty of cashiers with baggers, and we even have flaggers out to park the cars,” Whidden said.

Shoppers we talked to said despite the cost, let freedom ring.

“It’s about celebrating our independence, getting together with friends and family, having a great cook out it’s fun,” Sullivan said.

