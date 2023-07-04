Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Families preparing for at-home firework displays

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Families across the country are getting ready to officially celebrate the nation’s Independence Day.

We talked with different families to see how much they are planning to spend on their at-home firework displays.

For some people, spending is not a problem while others said that they were on a budget.

Vince Sullivan brought the entire family out to shop for fireworks. He said they were a little more conservative this year on the spending than in prior years.

“The most we spent was about 12-hundred dollars, but we saved up for it though,” Sullivan said about the amount he spent on fireworks in the past.

Sullivan also said the bang was worth the bucks.

“We had a blast, literally,” he said.

Jennifer Whidden, store manager of the fireworks outlet in Russell County, said they pride themselves on giving customers the best selection for their fireworks displays.

“We have the little stuff. We have a lot of the buy 1 get 3 free that we’ve done for years. We have it for the budget and the big budget.

They had to hire extra staff to accommodate the Fourth of July crowds.

“We have stockers. We have plenty of cashiers with baggers, and we even have flaggers out to park the cars,” Whidden said.

Shoppers we talked to said despite the cost, let freedom ring.

“It’s about celebrating our independence, getting together with friends and family, having a great cook out it’s fun,” Sullivan said.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Veterans Parkway causing blocked traffic in Columbus
Accident causing blocked traffic on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Edgewood Road
Columbus Police investigate reports of shots fired on Hilton Ave and Edgewood Rd
185 N accident
Accident on 185 northbound causing stopped traffic on highway
Tractor Supply fire
Fire crews respond to Tractor Supply fire in Phenix City
CPD missing person Ronnie Jones
UPDATE: Columbus Police locate critically missing person in good health

Latest News

185 N accident
Accident on 185 northbound causing stopped traffic on highway
Accident on Veterans Parkway causing blocked traffic in Columbus
Accident causing blocked traffic on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus
Harris County free and reduced-price school meals
Harris Co. School District announces news on free, reduced lunch for students
East Alabama: Upcoming July 4th celebrations
East Alabama: Upcoming July 4th celebrations