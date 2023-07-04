Business Break
The Forecast is Favorable for Firework Festivities

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Fourth Of July Forecast On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Independence Day! Today, the Valley will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 90s and very humid conditions making it feel warmer than it actually is. For everyone celebrating the holiday outdoors, there is a chance for pop-up showers/storms this afternoon into the early evening. However, this rain will be very isolated and won’t bring widespread coverage. I am also happy to report that the various forecast models are showing the rain being clear of the Valley by the time the fireworks shows will be starting. Rain coverage for the rest of the week looks similar today with coverage consistently around 30-40%. The next best chance for rain and storms in the Valley is Friday. The dewpoint temperatures continue to stay rather high meaning the Valley will experience moist and muggy conditions for the rest of the week. Stay safe today and use the WTVM weather app to track the rain and to receive the latest updates on the weather from Storm Team 9.

