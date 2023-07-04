Humidity, Heat, & Storms Stick Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We don’t expect a lot of changes with the weather as we head into Wednesday & Thursday - more rain, more storms, and more humidity around with the best coverage coming during the afternoon and evening hours. It won’t be a washout, and it won’t rain everywhere, but you’ll want to be prepared for those pop up summer storms with the rain gear and our WTVM weather app. We believe the rain coverage could be a little higher on Friday (remember, we’re talking about the overall coverage of rain - it will be impossible to resolve the exact rain ‘chance’ in any given spot due to these summer storms). For the weekend, look for the rain coverage to be around 30% on Saturday and 50% on Sunday, with Saturday being the best day to try to plan anything outdoors. Highs during this time - and generally through the next nine days - will stay in the lower 90s, with the number perhaps a little higher for those that don’t see much rain, and a little lower for those that get the rain before the peak heating of the day. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Early next week starts off a little wet, but the coverage of rain will decrease through the week with a much lower coverage of rain in the forecast by next Wednesday and Thursday, but we have plenty of time to fine-tune that as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.