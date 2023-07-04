Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Humidity, Heat, & Storms Stick Around

Derek’s Forecast!
Despite the threat of thunderstorms, Burlington was buzzing with Independence Day excitement on...
Despite the threat of thunderstorms, Burlington was buzzing with Independence Day excitement on Monday as the annual July 3rd celebrations got underway.(WCAX)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We don’t expect a lot of changes with the weather as we head into Wednesday & Thursday - more rain, more storms, and more humidity around with the best coverage coming during the afternoon and evening hours. It won’t be a washout, and it won’t rain everywhere, but you’ll want to be prepared for those pop up summer storms with the rain gear and our WTVM weather app. We believe the rain coverage could be a little higher on Friday (remember, we’re talking about the overall coverage of rain - it will be impossible to resolve the exact rain ‘chance’ in any given spot due to these summer storms). For the weekend, look for the rain coverage to be around 30% on Saturday and 50% on Sunday, with Saturday being the best day to try to plan anything outdoors. Highs during this time - and generally through the next nine days - will stay in the lower 90s, with the number perhaps a little higher for those that don’t see much rain, and a little lower for those that get the rain before the peak heating of the day. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Early next week starts off a little wet, but the coverage of rain will decrease through the week with a much lower coverage of rain in the forecast by next Wednesday and Thursday, but we have plenty of time to fine-tune that as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Veterans Parkway causing blocked traffic in Columbus
Accident causing blocked traffic on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus
185 N accident
Accident on 185 northbound causing stopped traffic on highway
Heavy police presence on Edgewood Road
Columbus Police investigate reports of shots fired on Hilton Ave and Edgewood Rd
Tractor Supply fire
Fire crews respond to Tractor Supply fire in Phenix City
CPD missing person Ronnie Jones
UPDATE: Columbus Police locate critically missing person in good health

Latest News

Independence Day WTVM
The Forecast is Favorable for Firework Festivities
Fourth Of July Forecast On the Go
When it comes to the 4th of July, it’s no understatement that people love to set off fireworks....
Hot, Muggy Weather Sticks Around - Along With Daily Risk of Rain/Storms
Planner Today wtvm
Summertime Showers and Storms Return this Week