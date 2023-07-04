National Infantry Museum host July 4th Freedomfest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum started the Fourth of July festivities early in the day, hosting its Freedomfest event.

The fun started around 10 a.m. on Legacy Way in Columbus.

Freedomfest was free and open to the public. Attendees enjoyed music from the Maneuver Center of Excellence band, a free movie showing, historical reenactments and even the Silver Wings Parachute jump.

Museum officials say understanding and appreciating the value of freedom and those who have sacrificed to get it is the best way to celebrate.

“It’s great to be able to celebrate 247 years of our nation’s independence,” said President and CEO of the NIM Foundation.

The museum encourages attendees to go to Uptown Columbus or Phenix City for a concert in the Riverside Amphitheater and fireworks later tonight.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.