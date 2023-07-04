Business Break
‘Operation Dry Water’: Georgia Department of Natural Resources warns of boating under the influence

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is warning you not to drink while boating.

Georgia’s DNR law enforcement wants boaters to know they are taking part in “Operation Dry Water,” a nationwide law enforcement push to bring awareness that there is zero tolerance for boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Even though you are allowed to drink while on a boat, DNR said have someone who is not drinking operate the boat.

“If you’re going to drink, get a designated operator who can drive who is not going to drink, and you know that would make a day at the lake a lot more fun than than if you get arrested or, God forbid, even a a terrible, tragic boating incident,” an official from DNR said.

Game Wardens say boating under the influence is dangerous, and leads to many of the boating accidents and injuries .

Their message is to get a designated driver and have a safe and fun holiday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

