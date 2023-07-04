Business Break
People in these 12 states are more likely to smoke, report says

FILE - There is a group of 12 states in the South and Midwest that is more likely to have smokers.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A new report shows people in 12 states in the South and Midwest are more likely to smoke – and to smoke more – than people in the rest of the U.S.

The report was published last week by the anti-tobacco nonprofit Truth Initiative, which dubbed these 12 states “Tobacco Nation”:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Tennessee
  • West Virginia

These states have about 21% of the U.S. population – but 28% of the nation’s smokers.

Smoking prevalence there is about 50% higher than in the rest of the U.S.

Truth Initiative says much of the disparity can be attributed to weaker local policy on tobacco prevention and cessation.

The report found that not only do those states have more smokers, but they smoke in greater amounts.

An average smoker in “Tobacco Nation” goes through about 53 packs a year, compared with an average of 29 packs in the rest of the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

