Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city’s southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Veterans Parkway causing blocked traffic in Columbus
Accident causing blocked traffic on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Edgewood Road
Columbus Police investigate reports of shots fired on Hilton Ave and Edgewood Rd
185 N accident
Accident on 185 northbound causing stopped traffic on highway
Tractor Supply fire
Fire crews respond to Tractor Supply fire in Phenix City
CPD missing person Ronnie Jones
UPDATE: Columbus Police locate critically missing person in good health

Latest News

Manny Oliver is shown near the bus that will be used in the tour in celebration of his son...
Parkland parents go on bus tour in honor of slain son's 23rd birthday
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the...
Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
Officer talks about scene where fifth victim was found