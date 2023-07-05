Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus

1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus
1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that left one person dead.

According to officials, the incident happened in the area of Brenner Ave. and Hood St. investigating a shooting and car crash. One person is dead.

1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus
1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)

The identity of the person has not yet been identified. The suspect(s) involved have not yet been named.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenjerald Jordan's arrest
Traffic stop leads to arrest of gang member for drugs, other crimes in north Columbus
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
GRAPHIC: Toddler injured in attack by 3 dogs while playing outside
Georgia Department of Natural Resources warns of boating under the influence
‘Operation Dry Water’: Georgia Department of Natural Resources warns of boating under the influence
185 N accident
Accident on 185 northbound causing stopped traffic on highway
Accident on Veterans Parkway causing blocked traffic in Columbus
Accident causing blocked traffic on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus

Latest News

Pioneer Little League Major Girls All-Stars softball team
Columbus Police Department to present donation to girls youth softball team
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Sheriff: Crisp Co. deputy dies from gunshot wounds, suspect who stole deputy’s car charged with murder
Troup County deputies investigating I-85 holiday shooting, one man injured
Woman arrested on multiple charges are chase near Marion St. in Columbus
Woman arrested on multiple charges after chase near Marion St. in Columbus