1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that left one person dead.
According to officials, the incident happened in the area of Brenner Ave. and Hood St. investigating a shooting and car crash. One person is dead.
The identity of the person has not yet been identified. The suspect(s) involved have not yet been named.
