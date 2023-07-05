COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that left one person dead.

According to officials, the incident happened in the area of Brenner Ave. and Hood St. investigating a shooting and car crash. One person is dead.

1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

The identity of the person has not yet been identified. The suspect(s) involved have not yet been named.

