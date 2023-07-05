2023 Peachtree Road Race stopped due to weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With severe weather rumbling through metro Atlanta Tuesday, June 5, the largest 10-k race in the world ended a little earlier than usual.

Here are some pictures and video from our News Leader 9 on Fox 54 anchor, Jason Dennis who took part in this famous 6.2 mile race for the first time.

50-thousand people, including a few dozen runners from Columbus, were at the 54th annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Jason said it was kind of hilly, but the best part was the part atmosphere and support from the crowd.

