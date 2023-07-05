Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Angler sets world record after reeling in 12-pound largemouth bass

Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever...
Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever caught in her line class.(International Game Fish Association)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINT ROCK, Texas (Gray News) - An angler in Texas has set a new world record thanks to her latest catch.

According to the International Game Fish Association, Lea Anne Powell became a world record holder after reeling in a huge largemouth bass out of O.H. Ivie Lake in Texas.

The association verified Powell’s catch as a 12-pound largemouth bass, setting the record for the biggest largemouth bass ever caught in her line class.

Powell was fishing with Capt. Dalton Smith when the record fish was caught.

According to the association, Powell’s fish tops the previous record by nearly 3 pounds.

Officials said the lake is known for producing bass exceeding the coveted 10-pound mark.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenjerald Jordan's arrest
Traffic stop leads to arrest of gang member for drugs, other crimes in north Columbus
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
GRAPHIC: Toddler injured in attack by 3 dogs while playing outside
Georgia Department of Natural Resources warns of boating under the influence
‘Operation Dry Water’: Georgia Department of Natural Resources warns of boating under the influence
185 N accident
Accident on 185 northbound causing stopped traffic on highway
Accident on Veterans Parkway causing blocked traffic in Columbus
Accident causing blocked traffic on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, attorney Lin Wood, a member of President Donald Trump's...
Attorney who challenged Trump’s 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
Pioneer Little League Major Girls All-Stars softball team
Columbus Police Department to present donation to girls youth softball team
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Tuesday sets unofficial record for hottest day on Earth; Wednesday may break it
The wildlife agency said officers were called out to the injured fledgling bald eagle in...
Parks and Wildlife officers rescue bald eagle on Fourth of July
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Sheriff: Crisp Co. deputy dies from gunshot wounds, suspect who stole deputy’s car charged with murder