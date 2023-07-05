Business Break
Columbus Police Department to present donation to girls youth softball team

Pioneer Little League Major Girls All-Stars softball team(Source: Pioneer Little League Major Girls All-Stars softball team)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Pioneer Little League Major Girls All-Stars softball team will soon receive a check from the Columbus Police Department, as announced by the organization.

Join them on Thursday, July 6th at 11:30 a.m. for a presentation at the front lobby of the Public Safety Building located at 510 10th Street. The CPD members will be accompanied by the skilled athletes, coaches, and supporters of the team.

CPD says they are a firm believer in the positive impact of sports on individuals and communities. They are committed to supporting and engaging with their local community through their contributions.

The donation provided by the department will be used to assist with the team’s travel and participation expenses as they head to compete in the state championship in Ruben County, Georgia.

Anyone interested in making a donation can donate to the team’s GoFundMe.

