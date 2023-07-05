Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released from prison

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman who sacrificed her job and family stability for the sake of another woman’s child has been reunited with the mother.

Roberta Bell was fired from her job as a correctional officer at the Louisiana Transitional Center for Women in Tallulah after agreeing to raise the child of an inmate.

Since her firing, she has waited patiently for the day inmate Katie Bourgeois was released The day finally came Tuesday.

Bourgeois walked out of the LTCW at 8:45 a.m., and was greeted by Bell, who had a special surprise inside her vehicle.

For the first time since she gave birth in May, Katie was reunited with her son Kayson.

Bourgeois said she hardly had the words to express her gratitude to Bell’s sacrifice for her son’s well-being.

“I can’t thank her enough for everything she’s done. Kayson’s doing great,” said Katie.

Bell then reflected on her last two months spent with Kayson.

“We’ve had some good days, we’ve had some hard nights. But it’s a joy, to be able to take care of somebody, love them, and treat them with love, and show them that they are loved,” she said.

Bourgeois is a Denham Springs, Louisiana, native who says the situation to ask for Bell’s help months ago was extremely difficult because she didn’t have any family to rely on.

Not even two minutes after Bourgeois expressed those emotions, Bell was already playing a parental role in her future life.

“If you’re going to better your life, you’ve got to be serious about that life. This is real, Katie. I’m not going to tell you it’s easy,” Bell said.

Even though she was giving Bourgeois future guidance and shooting her straight, Bell did praise her maturity from the day she met her at LTCW to her release.

“It’s just amazing to know that she wants to get the baby and raise the baby and change her life. To make it better for her and the baby,” Bell said.

Another reason Bourgeois said she wanted someone like Bell to watch over her newborn was because she wanted to avoid losing him to Child Protective Services, especially because Kayson isn’t her first child.

“My first kid, a friend of mine took her and said that I was going to be able to see her. Ended up saying that she would be in harm’s way if she was anywhere around me. I didn’t want that for Kayson,” Bourgeois said.

During her absence, a GoFundMe was set up by Bell’s family with a goal of $5,000. The money was to be used on the expenses it took for Bell to raise Kayson.

Only three weeks later, that number was over $12,000.

Bell was brought to tears when asked how the community support from not only Vicksburg or Tallulah made her feel, but the support all around the country.

“I couldn’t have done it without them because it was hurtful being, you know, given my job, it was hurtful, but all at the same time it was a good thing. You know, and so I love to make people happy. I love to see people happy because I want to be happy. And that baby deserves a life. He deserves a good life,” Bell said.

Bell said she accepted the fact that the child she had taken care of for two months was now going back to his mother.

“I love him. I love him dearly. But it’s her baby. And I want her to have her baby, because you know what? The baby is gonna bring joy to her, and her and her mom,” said Bell.

Bell says she is moving forward with her plans to build a recovery home in Vicksburg for women like Bourgeois who were just released from prison.

Meanwhile, Bourgeois says her goal is to get on her feet, find a job, and embrace her new role as a free mother.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenjerald Jordan's arrest
Traffic stop leads to arrest of gang member for drugs, other crimes in north Columbus
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
GRAPHIC: Toddler injured in attack by 3 dogs while playing outside
Georgia Department of Natural Resources warns of boating under the influence
‘Operation Dry Water’: Georgia Department of Natural Resources warns of boating under the influence
185 N accident
Accident on 185 northbound causing stopped traffic on highway
Accident on Veterans Parkway causing blocked traffic in Columbus
Accident causing blocked traffic on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus

Latest News

1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus
1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus
ITRC 2022 report
FILE - Gerson Fuentes, right, the man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio...
Ohio man guilty of raping a 9-year-old who traveled for legal abortion gets life sentence
Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Customer brutally assaults bar manager, leaves her with brain bleed, police say
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Sheriff: Crisp Co. deputy dies from gunshot wounds, suspect who stole deputy’s car in custody