Man arrested in connection to fatal Tallahassee hit-and-run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested in Middle Georgia in connection to a late May hit-and-run in Leon County, the Tallahassee Police Department announced Wednesday.

23-year-old Manuel E. Holliday II was arrested in Muscogee County and will be extradited to Leon County, TPD said.

He was charged in the May 27 hit-and-run on West Tennessee Street near Lukeman Lane that claimed the life of Shandlyia Smith. WCTV spoke to her mother in the days following the incident as investigators searched for a suspect.

TPD had previously said officers identified the vehicle involved.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.