Scattered storms return Wednesday

Tyler’s forecast
Scattered pockets of heavy rain and strong storms return on this Wednesday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The summertime warmth and stickiness returns each and every day for the foreseeable future. We are in July after all.

After morning fog Wednesday, we’ll have more clouds than sun the rest of the day. A few showers are possible at first before scattered pockets of heavy rain, intense lightning and even some gusty winds become likely toward midday and through the afternoon. Rain coverage is expected to be around 50%. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, especially for those who pick up rain.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday with plenty of humidity and storms around.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday with plenty of humidity and storms around.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Most of the storms fade early in the evening. Some fog is possible toward Thursday morning with lows in the low 70s.

A mix of sun and clouds coming our way Thursday. Hot and muggy with highs mostly between 90 and 93 degrees. A 30-40% coverage of rain and storms is in the forecast, but the storms could get a later start compared to recent days.

Rain coverage is expected to be around 40-50% each day through the workweek.
Rain coverage is expected to be around 40-50% each day through the workweek.(Source: WTVM Weather)

As we head toward the first half of the weekend, overall coverage of storms may come down a bit (closer to 30%). However, we won’t be completely dry and some of us will be stormy. Storm coverage may rise Sunday and Monday (50-60%). We encourage you to check the WTVM Weather app daily for an updated picture on what’s expected to happen; there can be slight differences from day to day even though the chance of storms may not change all that much on paper.

At this point, there may be fewer storms around Saturday than Sunday.
At this point, there may be fewer storms around Saturday than Sunday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

For the next week to ten days in fact, highs are expected to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the 70s. Somewhere will get rain each day in our area.

Little change in the day-to-day weather for the next 9 days.
Little change in the day-to-day weather for the next 9 days.(Source: WTVM Weather)

