Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Sheriff: Crisp Co. deputy dies from gunshot wounds, suspect who stole deputy’s car in custody

The suspect was arrested near the Bibb-Monroe County line.
The suspect was arrested near the Bibb-Monroe County line.(MGN)
By Lenah Allen and Seth Feiner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CPRDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp County Sheriff’s deputy has died after being shot early Wednesday morning, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was making a traffic stop on a suspect who was wanted for burglaries on Highway 280 West in Cordele around 3:40 a.m. As the deputy was approaching the suspect’s reportedly stolen car, the suspect shot the deputy before feeling the scene, per the sheriff’s office.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told WALB they were alerted around 4 a.m. that the deputy had been shot and a multi-county chase involving other deputies and the suspect, who was reportedly in the stolen deputy’s vehicle, had begun.

The suspect was later arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office near the Bibb-Monroe County line.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy died from his injuries at Crisp Regional Hospital.

Both the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
GRAPHIC: Toddler injured in attack by 3 dogs while playing outside
185 N accident
Accident on 185 northbound causing stopped traffic on highway
Georgia Department of Natural Resources warns of boating under the influence
‘Operation Dry Water’: Georgia Department of Natural Resources warns of boating under the influence
Accident on Veterans Parkway causing blocked traffic in Columbus
Accident causing blocked traffic on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus
Kenjerald Jordan's arrest
Traffic stop leads to arrest of gang member for drugs, other crimes in north Columbus

Latest News

National Infantry Museum host July 4th Freedomfest in Columbus
National Infantry Museum host July 4th Freedomfest in Columbus
Traffic stop leads to arrest of gang member for drugs, other crimes in north Columbus
Holiday travel in the Fountain City
Holiday travel in the Fountain City
Holiday travel in the Fountain City
Holiday travel in the Fountain City