Staying Hot & Muggy with PM T-Storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storm chances will be very similar to Wednesday as we head into your Thursday. Look for a 30-40% coverage in the afternoon and evening hours with highs back in the lower 90s. If you stay completely dry, there’s a chance you’ll make the mid 90s, and the feels like temperatures will easily be 100+. Friday may feature more clouds and a better chance of rain and storms, so we’ll knock a few degrees off of those temperatures as we end the week. As always, be prepared for a shower or storm just in case you’re out and about! For the weekend, Saturday looks drier than Sunday when you’re talking about the overall coverage of rain and storms, so that will be something to keep in mind as you’re scheduling outdoor activities. It doesn’t guarantee you a completely dry day, but there will be more rain scattered around on Sunday. Next week will start off a bit wetter on Monday, and we think better rain chances return again by Thursday and Friday. Tuesday and Wednesday may end up being ‘drier’ days with a lower coverage of rain and storms. Highs during this time will generally stay in the 90s with lows in the 70s. On the days with higher rain coverage, we might see some spots staying in the upper 80s for highs.

