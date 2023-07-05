Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Staying Hot & Muggy with PM T-Storms

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storm chances will be very similar to Wednesday as we head into your Thursday. Look for a 30-40% coverage in the afternoon and evening hours with highs back in the lower 90s. If you stay completely dry, there’s a chance you’ll make the mid 90s, and the feels like temperatures will easily be 100+. Friday may feature more clouds and a better chance of rain and storms, so we’ll knock a few degrees off of those temperatures as we end the week. As always, be prepared for a shower or storm just in case you’re out and about! For the weekend, Saturday looks drier than Sunday when you’re talking about the overall coverage of rain and storms, so that will be something to keep in mind as you’re scheduling outdoor activities. It doesn’t guarantee you a completely dry day, but there will be more rain scattered around on Sunday. Next week will start off a bit wetter on Monday, and we think better rain chances return again by Thursday and Friday. Tuesday and Wednesday may end up being ‘drier’ days with a lower coverage of rain and storms. Highs during this time will generally stay in the 90s with lows in the 70s. On the days with higher rain coverage, we might see some spots staying in the upper 80s for highs.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenjerald Jordan's arrest
Traffic stop leads to arrest of gang member for drugs, other crimes in north Columbus
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
GRAPHIC: Toddler injured in attack by 3 dogs while playing outside
Georgia Department of Natural Resources warns of boating under the influence
‘Operation Dry Water’: Georgia Department of Natural Resources warns of boating under the influence
185 N accident
Accident on 185 northbound causing stopped traffic on highway
Accident on Veterans Parkway causing blocked traffic in Columbus
Accident causing blocked traffic on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus

Latest News

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday with plenty of humidity and storms around.
Scattered storms return Wednesday
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
CNN VAN
June 2023 Rainfall Totals
Despite the threat of thunderstorms, Burlington was buzzing with Independence Day excitement on...
Humidity, Heat, & Storms Stick Around