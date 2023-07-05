Traffic stop leads to arrest of gang member for drugs, other crimes in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop for speeding leads to the arrest of a suspect on multiple crimes, including drug distribution charges in north Columbus.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, a patrol until noticed a vehicle speeding in the Weems Road area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver began trying to escape from law enforcement.

While traveling recklessly, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the road, endangering other drivers. After the vehicle stopped, the suspect attempted to escape on foot but was caught by deputies.

Officials identified the suspect as Kenjerald Jordan, a validated gang member, per the sheriff’s office. Jordan was arrested and charged with the following crimes,

Felony fleeing to elude

Felony possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute

Felony criminal gang activity

Felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Reckless driving

Speeding

Driving while license suspended

During the arrest, deputies also found 20.2 grams of narcotics and over two pounds of marijuana with a combined street value of nearly $11,800.

Jordan was taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

Countryman says this case is still under investigation at this time.

