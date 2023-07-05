Troup County deputy saves two fire victims

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - One adult male and female was rescued after being in a vehicle that caught on fire on Friday, June 30.

Troup County Deputy Carla Querry was first on the scene.

According to officials, she used a fire extinguisher to help contain the fire, and busted the windows of the vehicle the rescue the two victims with the help of citizens.

Both people were removed from the truck, before it was completely engulfed with flames.

Cpl. Gabe Garner later arrived and helped move the male and female at a further distance from the fire, and the Troup County Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Both victims were treated for their injuries.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.