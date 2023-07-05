Woman arrested on multiple charges after chase near Marion St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman has been arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from a Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy - resulting in a crash in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, the accident occurred after the sheriff’s deputy tried to stop the vehicle due to the suspect’s aggressive driving.

The incident ended on Lawyers Lane near Marion Street in Columbus.

Woman arrested on multiple charges are chase near Marion St. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

The suspect tried to flee from the deputy. Officials say the suspect was in possession of a stolen gun from a law enforcement officer. She was in possession of drugs. She had several outstanding warrants.

Woman arrested on multiple charges are chase near Marion St. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

Her identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.