15-year-old injured in shooting near 11th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured.

According to officials, the incident occurred on July 5 near the 1600 block of 11th Ave. and Linwood Boulevard.

The 15-year-old female victim was shot in the arm and is expected to recover.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

