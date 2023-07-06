Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

15-year-old injured in shooting near 11th Ave. in Columbus

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured.
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured.

According to officials, the incident occurred on July 5 near the 1600 block of 11th Ave. and Linwood Boulevard.

The 15-year-old female victim was shot in the arm and is expected to recover.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects arrested on multiple charges after chase near Marion St. in Columbus
2 suspects arrested on multiple charges after chase near Marion St. in Columbus
1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus
1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus
Kenjerald Jordan's arrest
Traffic stop leads to arrest of gang member for drugs, other crimes in north Columbus
Troup County deputies investigating I-85 holiday shooting, one man injured
Troup County deputies investigating I-85 holiday shooting, one man injured
Combining luxury and the great outdoors, these extra spacious completely furnished Safari Tents...
Glamping now available at 5 Alabama state parks

Latest News

WTVM partners with Big Brothers, Big Sisters to host school supply drive
WTVM partners with Big Brothers, Big Sisters to host school supply drive
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspect
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspect
Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne
Funeral, visitation services announced for Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty
Troup County deputy that saves couple from car fire speaks about incident
Troup County deputy that saves couple from car fire speaks about incident