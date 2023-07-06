15-year-old injured in shooting near 11th Ave. in Columbus
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured.
According to officials, the incident occurred on July 5 near the 1600 block of 11th Ave. and Linwood Boulevard.
The 15-year-old female victim was shot in the arm and is expected to recover.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.