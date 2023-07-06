Annual Chattahoochee Classic to be held this weekend at Northside HS in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanks to the collaboration between Southeast Select and Elite Sunz Basketball groups, the Tri-City area will once again experience the Belgium International Men’s Basketball Teams during the 8th Annual Chattahoochee Classic.

Participating teams will battle on the court at Northside High School on Saturday, July 8, starting at 9 a.m. and Sunday, July 9, at noon.

Fort Moore Yellow Jackets versus YSE Belgium will be the feature game on Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m.

Middle school traveling girls’ basketball teams will also be competing.

A coed and all-ages 3-point shooting contest will also be held on Sunday. The winner will receive a $100 cash prize.

Admission for this event is $10 per day and $15 for the weekend.

Contact Andre Moye at 334-363-9845 or Trey Giles at 706-577-9605 for more information.

