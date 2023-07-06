City of Columbus hosts 2-day crime prevention and teen summit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The residents in one Columbus community are speaking out after their neighborhood was riddled with bullets Wednesday, they tells us something needs to be done about teens and crime in the area.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified describes to us what she heard when shots rang out in her neighborhood Wednesday.

“I was sitting on the porch and I heard some gunshots go off,” says the woman.

She says she knew immediately that it wasn’t the sound of firecrackers.

“I told my mother in law I said those aren’t firecrackers, they are bullets,” says the woman.

And she was right, shots fired near Samson and Hood streets on the east side of the city. A 33 year old man was found dead inside this car, and it’s still unclear if he died from gun shot wounds or the roll over crash. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says deadly gun shot victims are getting younger and younger in Columbus.

“We are seeing a huge influence of younger people and the gangs are recruiting these kids,” says Bryan.

The woman we talked to says she believes gangs are in her neighborhood, so much so, she has to take cover in her own home.

“Usually, I lay in the bed sometimes and have to get out my bed or jump out of bed and get on the floor because you hear gunshots all the time,” says the woman.

She says it’s not uncommon to see teens with weapons.

“I don’t know how they getting these guns, but I watch these young folks walk up and down the street with these guns in their hands,” says the woman.

She and Buddy Bryan say it needs to be something done for parents to keep their kids off the streets and into effective programming.

“I think they should create some kind of after school program or some kind of summer program, you can’t open the parks because they may start shooting in the park,” says the woman.

“I think they should take more initiate to be involved with their children, to get them involved through the churches, and now there are some groups now that can help these young boys,” says Bryan.

The city is organizing a positive parent panel, happening Thursday, July 20 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Not only that, but a citywide teen leadership summit is being held this Thursday and Friday at the same location.

Both events are aimed at creating a dialog between community members and activists to help solve some of these crime problems.

