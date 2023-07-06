Columbus PD announces 8-night “Operation Honey Badger” results

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit collaborated with several other law enforcement agencies to plan and execute “Operation Honey Badger.”

The operation consisted of eight details during the month of June where officers and other law enforcement cover four of the most violent zones in Columbus to find and arrest suspects possessing illegal firearms.

Those nights resulted in the following,

729 investigative stops

50 people arrested

30 illegal firearms recovered

47 outstanding warrants cleared

153 traffic citations issued

96 traffic warnings issued

36 vehicles that fled and weren’t pursued

8 principal summons arrests

Nearly $10,000 in cash seized

Cocaine, meth, ecstasy tablets, THC edibles and oxycodone pills seized

Over $14,000 in marijuana seized

Columbus Police Department's eight-night operation (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Columbus Police Department's eight-night operation (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Columbus Police Department's eight-night operation (Source: Columbus Police Department)

The operation days were June 3, 5, 12,17,18, 23, 25 and 30.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.