Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus PD announces 8-night “Operation Honey Badger” results

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit collaborated with several other law enforcement agencies to plan and execute “Operation Honey Badger.”

The operation consisted of eight details during the month of June where officers and other law enforcement cover four of the most violent zones in Columbus to find and arrest suspects possessing illegal firearms.

Those nights resulted in the following,

  • 729 investigative stops
  • 50 people arrested
  • 30 illegal firearms recovered
  • 47 outstanding warrants cleared
  • 153 traffic citations issued
  • 96 traffic warnings issued
  • 36 vehicles that fled and weren’t pursued
  • 8 principal summons arrests
  • Nearly $10,000 in cash seized
  • Cocaine, meth, ecstasy tablets, THC edibles and oxycodone pills seized
  • Over $14,000 in marijuana seized
Columbus Police Department's eight-night operation
Columbus Police Department's eight-night operation(Source: Columbus Police Department)
Columbus Police Department's eight-night operation
Columbus Police Department's eight-night operation(Source: Columbus Police Department)
Columbus Police Department's eight-night operation
Columbus Police Department's eight-night operation(Source: Columbus Police Department)

The operation days were June 3, 5, 12,17,18, 23, 25 and 30.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects arrested on multiple charges after chase near Marion St. in Columbus
2 suspects arrested on multiple charges after chase near Marion St. in Columbus
1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus
1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus
Kenjerald Jordan's arrest
Traffic stop leads to arrest of gang member for drugs, other crimes in north Columbus
Troup County deputies investigating I-85 holiday shooting, one man injured
Troup County deputies investigating I-85 holiday shooting, one man injured
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Sheriff: Crisp Co. deputy dies from gunshot wounds, suspect who stole deputy’s car charged with murder

Latest News

Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne
Funeral, visitation services announced for Crisp Co. deputy killed in the line of duty
"Summer Slide" Zoom interview with Brodrick Clarke
Interview: Patty Post talks about new, rapid at-home tests
Interview: Garrett Smiley talks about new school "Sora"