Columbus PD announces 8-night “Operation Honey Badger” results
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit collaborated with several other law enforcement agencies to plan and execute “Operation Honey Badger.”
The operation consisted of eight details during the month of June where officers and other law enforcement cover four of the most violent zones in Columbus to find and arrest suspects possessing illegal firearms.
Those nights resulted in the following,
- 729 investigative stops
- 50 people arrested
- 30 illegal firearms recovered
- 47 outstanding warrants cleared
- 153 traffic citations issued
- 96 traffic warnings issued
- 36 vehicles that fled and weren’t pursued
- 8 principal summons arrests
- Nearly $10,000 in cash seized
- Cocaine, meth, ecstasy tablets, THC edibles and oxycodone pills seized
- Over $14,000 in marijuana seized
The operation days were June 3, 5, 12,17,18, 23, 25 and 30.
