FDA to decide on Alzheimer’s drug approval

Leqembi, the first Alzheimer's drug to slow disease progression, is expected to get full FDA...
Leqembi, the first Alzheimer's drug to slow disease progression, is expected to get full FDA approval on Thursday.(Source: Eisai/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide Thursday on granting full approval to Leqembi, the first drug proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in some patients.

This is much more than just a formality.

Full approval would likely prompt the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to change how it covers the drug, broadening access for up to about a million people with early onset Alzheimer’s.

Leqembi got accelerated approval in January, but it hasn’t been widely used because of an earlier coverage decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which provides insurance for many elderly Alzheimer’s patients through Medicare.

Without insurance, it costs more than $26,000 a year.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said this year it would provide broader coverage for Leqembi if it receives traditional FDA approval.

However, Medicare will only cover it when a physician and clinical team participate in the collection of evidence of real-world efficacy.

