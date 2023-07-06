Harris Co. Family Connection to host annual back to school event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County Family Connection is set to host their annual “Back to School Rush,” passing out school supplies for those in need.

The event will be held Thursday, July 27th from 6 pm until 8 pm along the Waverly Hall Village Green at the Bobby Lowman Recreation Center.

They will be providing free backpacks filled with supplies to more than 600 families.

There will also be a DJ, food, giveaways, face painting, and a movie under the stars.

