LaGrange police searching for 15-year-old boy last seen near N. Depot St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen at Twin Cedars Youth Home.

According to law enforcement, Erza Kelley was last seen near E. Depot Street wearing dark blue jeans and a gray shirt.

He is described as 6-foot and weighing 150 lbs.

Police say to be on the lookout near the interstate due to the teen trying to get to McDuffie County.

Anyone with information on this child’s whereabouts should contact 911 or the police department at 706-883-2603.

