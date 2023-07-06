Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Memorial service for retired Army veteran in Fort Mitchell

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One veteran who served in the United States Army for 11 and a half years was laid to rest on Wednesday, June 5.

The memorial service at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, would have been empty if it were not for other military veterans showing up to be, “their brother’s keeper.”

Roughly 30 people gathered to honor the life of a man they did not know, retired Staff Sergeant Robert Wolfenberger.

“It doesn’t matter that we haven’t met him personally, once a veteran, I don’t know if you’ve heard of, ‘no one’s left behind,’” the past department command of The American Legion, SGT. Carmen Streit-Smith said.

41 years, 4 months and 9 days is how long Wolfenberger graced the Earth. 12 of those years he served in the Army as an infantryman.

Wolfenberger was found dead in his Columbus home in May. According to the Muscogee County Deputy Coroner, Dustin Harrleson, he could have been dead for a couple of months.

“I got the call from the coroner and that’s usually how I find out about the solider, sailors or marines, that pass by themselves,” organizer of the funeral, MSG(R) Patricia Liddell, said.

Wolfenberger’s living relatives are his mother and brother who live in Columbus, Ohio and could not make it to his funeral.

“We hold him dear in our heart, and so they were here with us no matter where they are at the moment,” Captain Krysta Piper, Army chaplain, said. ”We all mourn when we lose our brother sisters in arms, but when we grieve together knowing that God loves us, we can do it with joy and peace.”

His grave is among 1700 others in section 13 of the cemetery. The Department of Veteran Affairs covers expenses of the plot and headstone. Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus has a program where they pick up the costs to make sure homeless veterans receive a dignified burial with the military honors due to them.

“I tell every veteran, you are not alone. If you can’t talk to family, find somebody you can talk to,” Liddell said. “You need to be a part of the VA, so that someone can talk to you because please don’t be out here by yourself.”

During Wolfenberger’s service as an infantryman in the U.S. Army, he earned several awards including a Purple Heart and The Army Commendation Medal or the 4 Oak Leaf Cluster.

Veterans in need of burial help can call 706-536-3868.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects arrested on multiple charges after chase near Marion St. in Columbus
2 suspects arrested on multiple charges after chase near Marion St. in Columbus
1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus
1 dead following shooting, car crash near Brenner Ave. in Columbus
Kenjerald Jordan's arrest
Traffic stop leads to arrest of gang member for drugs, other crimes in north Columbus
Troup County deputies investigating I-85 holiday shooting, one man injured
Troup County deputies investigating I-85 holiday shooting, one man injured
Combining luxury and the great outdoors, these extra spacious completely furnished Safari Tents...
Glamping now available at 5 Alabama state parks

Latest News

Harris Co. Family Connection to host annual back to school event
Memorial service for retired Army veteran in Fort Mitchell
Memorial service for retired Army veteran in Fort Mitchell
LaGrange police searching for 15-year-old boy last seen near N. Depot St.
Troup County deputies investigating I-85 holiday shooting, one man injured
Troup County deputies investigating I-85 holiday shooting, one man injured