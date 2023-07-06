Memorial service for retired Army veteran in Fort Mitchell

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One veteran who served in the United States Army for 11 and a half years was laid to rest on Wednesday, June 5.

The memorial service at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, would have been empty if it were not for other military veterans showing up to be, “their brother’s keeper.”

Roughly 30 people gathered to honor the life of a man they did not know, retired Staff Sergeant Robert Wolfenberger.

“It doesn’t matter that we haven’t met him personally, once a veteran, I don’t know if you’ve heard of, ‘no one’s left behind,’” the past department command of The American Legion, SGT. Carmen Streit-Smith said.

41 years, 4 months and 9 days is how long Wolfenberger graced the Earth. 12 of those years he served in the Army as an infantryman.

Wolfenberger was found dead in his Columbus home in May. According to the Muscogee County Deputy Coroner, Dustin Harrleson, he could have been dead for a couple of months.

“I got the call from the coroner and that’s usually how I find out about the solider, sailors or marines, that pass by themselves,” organizer of the funeral, MSG(R) Patricia Liddell, said.

Wolfenberger’s living relatives are his mother and brother who live in Columbus, Ohio and could not make it to his funeral.

“We hold him dear in our heart, and so they were here with us no matter where they are at the moment,” Captain Krysta Piper, Army chaplain, said. ”We all mourn when we lose our brother sisters in arms, but when we grieve together knowing that God loves us, we can do it with joy and peace.”

His grave is among 1700 others in section 13 of the cemetery. The Department of Veteran Affairs covers expenses of the plot and headstone. Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus has a program where they pick up the costs to make sure homeless veterans receive a dignified burial with the military honors due to them.

“I tell every veteran, you are not alone. If you can’t talk to family, find somebody you can talk to,” Liddell said. “You need to be a part of the VA, so that someone can talk to you because please don’t be out here by yourself.”

During Wolfenberger’s service as an infantryman in the U.S. Army, he earned several awards including a Purple Heart and The Army Commendation Medal or the 4 Oak Leaf Cluster.

Veterans in need of burial help can call 706-536-3868.

