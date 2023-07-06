Business Break
Taylor Swift fan goes viral for disguise after calling into work ‘sick’ to get Eras Tour merchandise

A Taylor Swift fan in Cincinnati hid her identity on camera so her boss wouldn’t see her skipping work to go to the Eras Tour. (Source: WKRC, Cincy Shirts, Republic Records, @sophieluvscats13, @interiordesign_alison, Getty Images, KHOU, CNN, "The Addams Family"/MGM Television)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (Gray News) – A Taylor Swift fan in Cincinnati hid her identity on camera so her boss wouldn’t see her skipping work to stand in line for Eras Tour merchandise.

The woman became an instant viral sensation by hiding under a blanket in a long line of Swifties waiting to buy concert merchandise on June 29.

The merchandise truck opened at 10 a.m. Thursday, and the shows were held Friday and Saturday. Many fans camped out overnight Wednesday to be first in line for merchandise when the truck opened Thursday morning.

The fan’s disguise landed her on camera with WKRC’s reporter Annie Brown, who said, “There are two Swifties here – who shall remain anonymous – who called in sick to work.”

The woman’s disguise earned her an instant “legend” status.

“And we’re going to cross our fingers that work doesn’t find out, right? Your secret’s safe with me,” Brown said in the interview.

The woman’s identity is still unknown, and she said she’ll only reveal her identity for Swift herself. For now, she’s going by “incognito Swiftie.”

According to WKRC, one week after the event, the woman’s boss still hasn’t found out.

Swift played two sold-out nights in Cincinnati before she heads to Kansas City this weekend.

